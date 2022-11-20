Four soldiers killed by Israeli missile strike

DAMASCUS – Four soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli missile strike on military sites in central and coastal Syrian areas, the state news agency SANA reported.

The Israeli missile strike launched from the Mediterranean also wounded another and caused material damage, said the report, citing a military source.

This is a continuance of a string of Israeli attacks on military sites in Syria, it said.

On Nov. 13, two Syrian soldiers were killed by an Israeli attack on a military air base in the central province of Homs, SANA reported.