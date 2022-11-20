Top 6 Cyprus articles this week

PAPHOS – A British pensioner is set to plead guilty to the manslaughter of his terminally ill wife as the murder charge he faced is “no longer on the table”, his lawyer has said. Pensioner [Read More]

NICOSIA – Cypriots by the thousand are rushing to sign up for the government's enhanced solar panel subsidy program, which they expect will help reduce their surging electricity bills, an official of the state-owned Electricity

LIMASSOL – Ray Woolley, the inspiring Limassol based diver who held the record for being the world's oldest active scuba diver, has died aged 99. According to Scuba Diver Magazine, Ray had clocked up an

LONDON – A man in his 50s has died onboard an EasyJet flight from Paphos in Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport, reports the Daily Mail. While in the air, passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who

NICOSIA – The arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 400,628 in October 2022 compared to 391.638 in October 2021, recording an increase of 2,3%. For the period of January – October 2022, arrivals of tourists

NICOSIA – Archeologists digging in Cyprus have unearthed a double burial dating to the early 12th century BC during fieldwork at Kouklia-Marchello. The dig is being conducted by the Department of History and Archeology of