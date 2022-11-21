2012: Tel Aviv bus bombing

On this day ten years ago, a mass-injury terror attack was carried out on a crowded passenger bus driving in the center of Tel Aviv’s business district.

The attack was organised by an Israeli citizen of Arab descent, who remotely detonated an explosive device, which he had hid on the bus in advance. Twenty-eight civilians were injured in the attack, among them three who were injured seriously.

The attack was carried out on the 8th and last day of Operation Pillar of Defense, only a few hours before the ceasefire was reached.