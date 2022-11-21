Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprise appearance in front of the media

Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise appearance in front of the media on Monday to insist he is not a problem for the Portuguese squad as they prepare to kick off their World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in the past couple of weeks after a TV interview in which he accused Manchester United of betraying him and trying to force him out of the club, while also saying he had “no respect” for coach Erik ten Hag.

The shockwaves around those declarations, which have led United to consider taking legal action against him, have still not died down, but speaking in a press conference at the Portuguese training camp in Qatar, the striker insisted defiantly they were not a problem for the national team.

“In my life, the best timing is always my timing. I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am,” he said.

Ronaldo insisted that Portugal had an “ambitious group” of players, who were “hungry and focused.”

“I’m sure the interview won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus. I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible,” added the striker, who also brushed aside any talk of a bad relationship with Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

“I was playing around. His plane was late – I asked him: ‘Did you come by boat?” he explained.

“I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it’s focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there,” concluded Ronaldo. ■