England impress with 6-2 win over Iran in Group B opener

England enjoyed an impressive 6-2 win against Iran in the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday evening.

First half goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling put the English on track for victory, with Bellingham heading in Luke Shaw’s cross in the 34th minute.

Saka scored a left-foot volley after Harry Maguire nodded down a corner and Sterling scored with his right foot after great work from Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Saka added a second, with the aide of a slight deflection in the 62nd minute and although Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran, Marcos Rashford netted England’s fifth goal just moments after getting onto the pitch.

Substitutes Callum Wilson and Jack Grealish then combined for Grealish to net England’s sixth before the VAR awarded Iran a penalty that Taremi scored with the last kick of the game.