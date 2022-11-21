FIFA provides mental health aid during World Cup

Players and volunteers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be able to subscribe to a free mental health app.

FIFA and Calm, an app for sleep and meditation, will provide the service at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, along with the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2023 Nations Cup, world football’s governing body said.

Players, coaches, trainers, volunteers and FIFA workers will receive free subscriptions, with fans offered half-price subscriptions prior to the World Cup and other FIFA events.

FIFA also launched a #ReachOut campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health illness.