Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man, injure 4 in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

RAMALLAH – One Palestinian was killed, and four others were injured on Monday during clashes with the Israeli forces in the northern West Bank, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry said in a statement that a Palestinian man was killed after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the abdomen in a refugee camp of Jenin.

Eyewitnesses and local sources said that an Israeli army unit backed by armored vehicles stormed the refugee camp to round up Palestinian suspects, which led to clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian “militants.”

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the Israeli army arrested a Palestinian wanted by Israel for being involved in shooting at Israeli soldiers in Jenin.

Akram Rajoub, the Palestinian governor of Jenin, told Xinhua that he condemned the daily raids on Jenin and targeting the Palestinians and their homes and properties.

He called on the international community to intervene to end the daily Israeli violations against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Since March, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids against Palestinian towns and cities, mainly in Jenin and Nablus areas in the northern West Bank.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 130 Palestinians have been killed since early January, while 29 Israelis were killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank. ■