Malaysia reports 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, 2 new deaths

Malaysia reported 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,967,299, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with all 1,630 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another two new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,595.

The ministry reported 1,989 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,903,906.

There are 26,798 active cases, with 94 being held in intensive care and 55 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,286 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.