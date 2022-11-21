Swedish consumers face up to 25 percent higher heating bills

Swedish consumers face up to 25 percent higher bills for district heating next year, Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper reports.

More than half of the country’s houses and premises are heated in this way, and several companies providing district heating have announced price hikes due to inflation and soaring fuel prices.

On average, the majority of consumers will pay nearly 5.5 percent more next year. The increase is significantly higher than in the last seven to eight years, when the average increase was between 0.5 and 1.5 percent, DN reported.

In the Swedish capital of Stockholm, district heating will become 8.1 percent more expensive next year — the biggest hike in a decade. Meanwhile, in Borlange municipality, about 200 kilometers northwest of Stockholm, an increase of 25 percent has been announced.

“Of course, this is not a normal year,” Daniel Lundqvist, responsible for the district heating market at the trade organization Swedenergy, told DN.

Many district heating providers use biofuels, which have become between 20 and 100 percent more expensive. A few also use gas, which has become more expensive due to dwindling deliveries from Russia, DN reported.

“Even though we don’t buy fuel from Russia, around 30 percent of the global supply disappeared as trading stopped with Russia. As a consequence, more people shop where we shop, which is driving prices up,” said Carl Lidholm, sales manager at Stockholm Exergi, the district heating provider in the capital area.