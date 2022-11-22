U.S. dollar jumps amid risk-averse sentiment

The U.S. dollar surged in late trading on Monday as market participants shied away from riskier assets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.85 percent to 107.8350.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.0243 U.S. dollars from 1.0331 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.1815 U.S. dollars from 1.1890 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 142.13 Japanese yen, higher than 140.36 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9592 Swiss francs from 0.9531 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3446 Canadian dollars from 1.3384 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar rose to 10.7110 Swedish Kronor from 10.6243 Swedish Kronor.