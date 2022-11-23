Books: Pandemic Diaries: The inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid

Crucially, it also offers an honest assessment of the lessons we need to learn to be prepared for next time – because there will be a next time.

When Covid-19 swept the world, governments scrambled to protect their citizens and chart a course back to normality.

As British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock was at the forefront of Britain’s battle against the virus, trying to steer the country through the crisis in a world where information was scarce, judgements huge and the roadmap non-existent.

Drawing on a wealth of never-before-seen material, including official records, his notes at the time and communications with all the key players in Britain’s Covid-19 story, this candid account reveals the inner workings of government during a time of national crisis, reflecting on both the successes and the failures.

Recounting the most important decisions in the race to develop a vaccine in record time and to build a nationwide testing capacity from the ground up, Pandemic Diaries provides the definitive account of Britain's battle to turn the tide against Covid-19.

