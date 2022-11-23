Technical Support Instrument: Commission helps Greece to tackle natural and environmental disasters

A new project financed by the Commission’s Technical Support Instrument (TSI) will improve Greece’s resilience to tackle natural and environmental disasters. Greece is suffering from an increasing number of incidents due to extreme weather causing wildfires and floods, like the unprecedented wildfires that occurred in August 2021.

The project, which is launched today, will assist the Greek Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection for a period of 30 months. It will help the Ministry in coordinating emergency preparedness, response and climate change adaptation actions.

The project will entail the development of a strategy to manage risks and emergencies in the area of civil protection, an action plan with concrete actions on emergency management and a single coordination mechanism for different stakeholders and civil protection organisations at all administrative levels.

The TSI offers expertise to all Member States for the implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. This support which is offered by the Commission is demand driven and offers tailor-made assistance to the Member States. Since 2017, the Structural Reform Support Programme and the TSI have supported over 1,400 reform projects in all Member States.

Last year, the TSI supported a project of the Greek Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency to help Greece tackle the natural disaster of the wildfires in the northern part of the Greek island of Evia, recovering and halting the potential biodiversity loss.