Wilson praises Neco Williams before World Cup debut

Wales winger Harry Wilson has praised the courage of teammate Neco Williams whose grandfather had died on the eve of Wales’ World Cup debut against the USA.

The Welsh overcame a poor first half against the Americans to force a 1-1 draw, with Gareth Bale scoring a late penalty as they ended a 64-year exile from the tournament.

Williams was in tears at the end of the match and Wilson had words of praise for the defender.

“Neco showed great courage and bravery to play: To put in the performance he did, I thought he was fantastic,” said Wilson, who added the rest of the squad had done their best to support their bereaved companion.

“The lads got around him and tried to make him feel as comfortable as possible,” he added.

Wilson then looked ahead to Wales’ match against Iran on Friday.

“Now we’ve got that point on the board, we’re going into Friday’s game to get the win. we were disappointed not to get all three points (against the USA). But it’s important not to lose your first game. We’re looking forward to Friday’s game now.”

Iran struggled to deal with England in their opening match and crashed to a 6-2 defeat and will be looking to improve drastically in defense.

Kieffer Moore said he would like the chance to test the Iranians after his impressive display as a second-half substitute on Monday.

“That’s the manager’s decision to make,” Moore commented. “Hopefully I’m in a position to start,” he said, highlighting his “willingness to run, I have that height advantage and I like to bring other people into play.” ■