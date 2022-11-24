2015: Al-Arish terrorist attack kills seven

2015: A terrorist attack on a hotel in Al-Arish, Egypt, kills at least seven people and injures 12 others.

A group of militants approached the heavily guarded hotel with a car bomb, but Egyptian security forces opened fire at the vehicle, blowing it up before it could reach the building.

One of the two attackers managed to get inside the hotel, where a number of people were injured and killed as a result of gunfire and a subsequent suicide bombing. Authorities reported at least seven dead, including two judges who had been in Al-Arish to supervise the country’s second round of parliamentary elections, held the day before. The Islamic State’s Wilayat Sinai offshoot claimed responsibility in a statement released later the same day.