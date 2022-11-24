England coach Southgate: No worries over Kane and Maguire fitness

England coach Gareth Southgate confirmed on Thursday that captain Harry Kane and central defender Harry Maguire would both be available to face the USA in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Kane had been a doubt after suffering a knock to his ankle in England’s 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, while Maguire had to go off in the second half after feeling dizzy.

However, in his pre-game press conference, Southgate eased fears over both players.

“Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but is good for Friday night,” said Southgate, who confirmed the player “had a scan” that showed “everything is fine.”

The England coach said Maguire would also be available to face the Americans.

“He was feeling ill, and that was affecting his vision. You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage, and there is nothing, so he is in a good area,” said Southgate, who added that Kyle Walker is also available after having a groin operation in October.

A win on Friday would book England’s passage into the last 16, and the coach said he wanted to “get assure qualification done as soon as possible,”

“We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won’t be anything like Monday,” advised Southgate.

“We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, they press really well and be well-organized and coached. ”

“They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League, and they showed (what they are capable of) in the first half against Wales,” warned Southgate.