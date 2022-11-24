Palestinians shot by Israeli soldiers die from wounds

RAMALLAH – Two Palestinians on Wednesday died of the wounds sustained from Israeli soldiers’ gunfire around the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in a press statement.

Mohammad Herzallah, 30, died four months after being injured in an Israeli army force raid on Nablus in July.

The statement said that Herzallah suffered severe wounds in the head and chest and died in the hospital of the West Bank city of Ramallah. He underwent several surgeries, which failed to save his life.

The other victim, Mohammad Abu Keshek, 16, died of the critical wounds he sustained on Tuesday night during clashes with Israeli soldiers near Joseph’s Tomb near the city of Nablus.

The clash broke out when a group of Israeli settlers guarded by Israeli soldiers arrived at the tomb in the city of Nablus for prayers, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Since March, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids against Palestinian towns and cities, mainly in Jenin and Nablus areas in the northern West Bank.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed since early January, while 30 Israelis were killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank.