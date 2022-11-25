Bulgaria and Germany will receive substantial funding under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund for 2021-2027

The Commission has adopted the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) programs for Bulgaria and Germany. The total amount of the allocated funds for Bulgaria, which cover this six years period, is €121 million, of which the EU contribution accounts for €85 million.

The total amount of the allocated funds for Germany is €302.6 million, of which the EU contribution accounts for €211.8 million.

All supported activities will contribute to the EU’s environmental and climate objectives.

The programme’s allocation will be mostly dedicated to sustainable fisheries, sustainable aquaculture and processing, and marketing as well as to sustainable blue economy. The programs will support the resilience of the fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors by notably stimulating the shift to lower-carbon fuels but also low-impact fishing techniques and gears, as well as innovative solutions for control and collection of fisheries data.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, said: “The adopted EMFAF programs will help Bulgaria and Germany build a resilient, innovative, sustainable and low-carbon fishery, aquaculture and processing sectors and boost their green and digital transition. For Bulgaria, it will substantially contribute to the development of fishing and aquaculture communities, support protection and restoration of aquatic biodiversity and ecosystems and strengthen sustainable sea and ocean management. For Germany, the program will be crucial to support the protection and restoration of biological diversity of marine and inland ecosystems.”

The programs will also support the green and digital transition of the sector with investments in renewable energy, new IT technologies and waste reduction methods.