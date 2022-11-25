EU Cohesion Policy: €459 million for a just climate transition in Slovakia

The Commission has adopted the Territorial Just Transition Plan (TJTP) for Slovakia setting the strategy for the investment of €459 million allocated to the country from the Just Transition Fund (JTF). These funds will support a fair transition towards climate neutrality in Slovakia’s most vulnerable regions.

The Fund will help Slovakia’s phasing out from coal extraction and coal-fired electric power generation by 2023. In particular, it will support a fair transition for the country’s metals and chemicals industries in the Upper Nitra, Košice and Banská Bystrica regions.

The TJTPs identify the territories that will receive JTF support following a dialogue with the Commission and local partners in the framework of the negotiations of the 2021-2027 Partnership Agreements. The Commission approved the Partnership Agreement with Slovakia in July 2022.

The TJTPs also allow financing under InvestEU (a just transition scheme) and the Public Sector Loan Facility for Just Transition (combining Commission grants with European Investment bank loans).