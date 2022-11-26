Czech Republic publishes 2023 presidential candidate list

The Czech ministry of interior on Friday announced the candidate list for the 2023 presidential election.

A total of 21 candidates handed in their requests to the ministry, but only nine of them have met all the legal conditions to run for the presidency of the Czech Republic in the January election.

Among the candidates are former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, member of the Chamber of Deputies Jaroslav Basta, senators Pavel Fischer and Marek Hilser, former Brno Mendel University rector Danuse Nerudova and retired general Petr Pavel.

Babis, also leader of the opposition Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) party, and Pavel, former head of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Military Committee, are among the top favorites in recent polls.

Fischer and Hilser will be running for a second time as they both failed in the last election five years ago.

The incumbent President Milos Zeman is not eligible to run for another term due to the two-term limit. His second five-year term ends in early March.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on Jan. 13-14, and a second round will be held two weeks later if no candidate wins a majority. ■