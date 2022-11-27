England won’t underestimate Wales, says Trippier

England right back Kieran Trippier insisted on Sunday that his side wouldn’t underestimate Wales in their final Group B game.

England go into the match atop of the group with four points from two matches, while bottom side Wales still have a slight mathematical chance of making the next round, but more than anything, Robert Page’s side will look to recover their pride with a win against their neighbors and rivals.

That won’t be easy and the Welsh have not beaten England since a 1-0 win in the now-defunct Home International Championships in 1984, with England winning the last six meetings between the two teams – the last of which was a 3-0 friendly win in 2020.

However, despite those results and an apparent difference in class between the two squads, Trippier knows the significance of the match.

“The motivation is there – England against Wales is a massive game,” said the defender.

“Every single team in our group are in the (FIFA) top 20. So you can’t underestimate any team – you have to give respect and we certainly do to Iran, USA and Wales,” he added.