India reports 343 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 343 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, compared to 389 tallied a day earlier.

According to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 5,263 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged four more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,612 since the beginning of the pandemic, showed the data.

According to the ministry, a total of 44,135,687 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.