Poland downs Saudi Arabia 2-0 in World Cup

November 27, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Top 2, Trending, World Cup 0

Nawaf Alabid (bottom) of Saudi Arabia takes a freekick during the Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in his fifth World Cup outing as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a Group C game on Saturday.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 39th minute after good play by FIFA World Player of the Year Lewandowski, who finally broke his duck in the 82nd minute.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty at the end of the first half.

Poland, held by Mexico 1-1 in its opener, will take on Argentina while Saudi Arabia, a surprising 2-1 winner over Argentina, will meet Mexico in the third round.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 6146 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG