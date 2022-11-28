At least 1 killed in police’s helicopter crashes in western Indonesia

At least one crew was killed after a helicopter operated by the Indonesian police went down in the waters of Indonesia’s western province of Bangka Belitung Islands, officials said on Monday.

The chopper carrying four crews, all of them police personnel, crashed in the Manggar waters of East Belitung district on Sunday, said Aswind, head of the emergency unit and logistics of the province.

“One body of the crew was found by our personnel in the Manggar waters this (Monday) morning,” Spokesman of National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua by phone.

The search operation for the helicopter started on Sunday evening, as three other crews remain missing, the spokesman said.

“Several body parts of the chopper were also discovered by the local sailors this morning,” Aswind told Xinhua via phone.

The helicopter departed from an airport in Central Kalimantan province and was heading to Bangka Belitung Islands province, according to him.