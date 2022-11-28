France defender Theo Hernandez hopes to fulfil his brother’s World Cup dream

French left back Theo Hernandez admitted that replacing his injured brother Lucas was “difficult,” but believes he can offer something different to the defending champions and help fulfil his brother’s World Cup dream.

Theo came on as a substitute of France’s opening game against Australia after Lucas fell badly in the move that led to the Australian goal, and tests later showed he has suffered a torn cruciate knee ligament that has not only ended his World Cup, but also his season.

Theo impressed against Australia and started in France’s 2-1 win against Denmark that put them into the last-16 of the competition, causing problems with his pace and crossing down the left wing.

“When I saw him (Lucas) on the ground (injured) it wasn’t easy for me,” he admitted, who added “it is difficult” for Lucas, because it is a long injury.”

“I talk to him every day and he tells me, I have to bring the World Cup back home,” said Theo.

The Hernandez brothers both began their careers in the Atletico Madrid youth system, with Theo controversially moving to Real Madrid in 2017 and then joining AC Milan two years later.

Lucas remained at Atletico until 2019, when he signed for Bayern Munich