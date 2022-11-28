Indonesia relaunches multiple entry visa

Indonesia relaunched the multiple entry visa which was deactivated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high transmission of the virus has hit the country’s economy, said Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana on Monday in Batam, Riau Islands province.

“With this visa, business people and foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Indonesia many times a year without re-applying for a visa,” Ekatjahjana said.

Every time they visit Indonesia, they can stay for a maximum of 60 days, added Ekatjahjana.

Holders of this visa are allowed to enter and leave Indonesia in Riau Islands province and they are free to visit other areas in this Southeast Asian country during the stay.