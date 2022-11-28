S&P cuts India’s growth rate to 7 percent for FY 2022-23

American credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday cut India’s economic growth forecast for fiscal year 2022-23 from 7.3 percent to 7 percent.

It noted the domestic demand-led Indian economy will be less impacted by the global slowdown.

S&P Global Ratings’ Asia-Pacific chief economist Louis Kuijs said: “The global slowdown will have less impact on domestic demand-led economies such as India. India’s output will expand 7 percent in fiscal year 2022-2023 and 6 percent in next fiscal year.”

In September S&P had projected the Indian economy to grow 7.3 percent in the current fiscal year, and 6.5 percent in fiscal year 2023-24.

According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, the country’s economy grew 8.5 percent in 2021. Inflation was projected to average 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year, and the Reserve Bank of India’s benchmark interest rate to rise to 6.25 percent by March 2023.

India’s wholesale and retail inflation fell in October after remaining high for most part of the year mainly due to supply chain disruptions following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February, added the report.