3 Palestinians killed in West Bank clash: medics

Three Palestinians, among them two brothers, were killed on Tuesday morning by Israeli soldiers in two separate incidents in West Bank clashes, Palestinian medics and local sources said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that a 22-year-old Palestinian called Jawad Al-Rimawi, and Zafer, his 21-year-old brother, were killed after they were shot by Israeli soldiers near the village of Kafr Ein northwest of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The two brothers were critically wounded first and were taken to the Salfit Hospital, the statement said. They then succumbed to their wounds.

In a separate statement, the health ministry said that another Palestinian, Mufid Khalil, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Beit Ummar north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The violent clashes broke out after Israeli soldiers stormed the village, wounding nine young men, including Khalil, Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses said.

An Israeli army spokesman said that a military jeep got stuck in Beit Ummar. Dozens of Palestinians arrived at the place before throwing stones and explosive devices at Israeli soldiers, who responded with live fire, he said.

The Israeli military worked to retrieve the broken-down vehicle, the spokesman said, adding that none of its soldiers were wounded in the incident.