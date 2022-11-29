Belgium’s unionized rail workers stage nationwide strike

Belgium’s railroad workers’ unions have been on strike since 10 p.m. on Monday, demanding greater government investment in the National Railway Company of Belgium (SNCB).

Participating in the labor action, led by the Common Front of Railway Workers union and scheduled to last until Dec. 1, are operational staff essential to the running of trains — drivers, train attendants and staff in the signaling cabins of infrastructure manager Infrabel.

Besides demanding better resources, the rail workers denounce their worsening working conditions.

On its website, the SNCB said it planned to put in place “an alternative service in accordance with staff availability.”

The SNCB called on commuters to regularly consult the company’s “travel planner” page before any trip.

On Oct. 5, the country’s railroad workers already staged a 24-hour strike, followed by another labor action on Nov. 9. ■