Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Portugal beat Uruguay

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal booked their place in the last 16 of World Cup with a 2-0 win over Uruguay in the Lusail Stadium.

The opening goal came in the 54th minute when the midfielder curled in a cross for Cristiano Ronaldo, and although the striker failed to get a touch, he did enough to put off Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay pressed for an equalizer and Maxi Gomez hit the post with a curling shot, while Fernandes was presented with an opportunity from the penalty spot in the last minute of normal time when the VAR spotted a handball from Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

The midfielder kept his calm to send Rochet the wrong way and assure the win, but was unlucky not to score a hat-trick when his late shot bounced back off the post.

Uruguay have to beat Ghana in their last group game to have any chance of reaching the last 16.