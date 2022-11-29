Digitalization key to Africa’s development: UN official

Digitalization is key to achieving the global sustainable development goals and Africa’s 50-year development agenda 2063, a United Nations (UN) official has said.

Antonio Pedro, acting executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), underscored the importance of partnership and collaboration in boosting digital connectivity in Africa, as the continent endeavors on the path of economic transformation with the operationalization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

Pedro made the remarks during a high-level session held under the theme “Universal, Affordable and Meaningful Connectivity” as part of the ongoing Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2022, which is underway from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

Pedro said that the African Union Commission’s digital transformation strategy was an excellent framework for prioritizing digital infrastructure and accessibility as a prerequisite to achieving digital transformation and prosperity in line with Agenda 2063.

He said the UNECA is promoting broadband expansion efforts across African countries, which will have substantial impacts on regional cooperation and integration in Africa.

According to Pedro, in order to resolve the gender digital divide across Africa, the UNECA has been conducting coding camps for girls and young women under the “Connected African Girls” initiative.

The 17th IGF is being held under the theme of “Resilient Internet for a Shared Sustainable and Common Future.” ■