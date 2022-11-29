Direct passenger flight resumes between Chinese mainland, Israel after COVID-19 hiatus

November 29, 2022 Famagusta Gazette China, Israel, Mediterranean Focus, Travel 0

JERUSALEM – A commercial flight operated by China’s Hainan Airlines landed at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Tuesday morning, marking the resumption of direct passenger flight between the Chinese mainland and Israel since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hainan Airlines reopened the route between Shenzhen in southern China and Israel’s Tel Aviv with one round trip every Tuesday after it suspended all direct flights between the Chinese mainland and Israel in February 2020. The flight is carried out by a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Wei Ran, general manager of Hainan Airlines’ Israel branch, said that by resuming the route, Hainan Airlines aims to boost economic and people-to-people exchanges between China and Israel.

The airline is planning to resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai by the end of the year, said Wei.

