Meta Ireland fined 265 mln euros for data breach: DPC

Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (Meta Ireland), a data controller of the Facebook social media network, has been fined 265 million euros (about 275 million U.S. dollars) for violation of data protection rules, said the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Monday.

The decision was made last Friday following the conclusion of an inquiry into Meta Ireland regarding its possible breach of the rules of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), said the DPC in a statement.

Along with the fine, the DPC also issued a reprimand and an order requiring the company to take a range of specified remedial actions within a particular timeframe, said the statement.

The inquiry into Meta Ireland commenced in April 2021 on foot of media reports that a large amount of personal data of Facebook users was made available on the internet, said the DPC.

The DPC conducted an examination and assessment of Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Importer and Instagram Contact Importer tools in relation to the processing carried out by Meta Ireland during the period between May 2018 and September 2019, said the commission.

The inquiry has found that Meta Ireland has violated Articles 25 (1) and (2) of GDPR, said the DPC. (1 euro = 1.04 U.S. dollars)