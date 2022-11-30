2 killed, 24 injured in suicide blast in SW southwest Pakistan ‘suicide’ attack

A suicide blast hit a police truck on Wednesday in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, killing two people and leaving 24 others injured, a police official told Xinhua.

Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told Xinhua that a suicide bomber exploded his explosive-laden rickshaw near a truck of the Balochistan constabulary in the Baleli area of Quetta.

The impact of the blast toppled the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch beside the road, leaving one policeman dead and 20 others injured, said the officer, adding that the blast also hit two other civilian vehicles and killed one civilian and injured four others.

The police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

According to the police official, the police forces were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when they were attacked.

The official added that the initial investigation found that around 25 kg explosives were used in the blast.

The police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the region.

Local media reports said the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack