Arab League chief slams Israeli escalation in West Bank

CAIRO – Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday condemned the escalations practiced by the Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Aboul-Gheit warned against “targeting and murdering the Palestinians in cold blood,” and called on the international community “to interfere to protect the civilians,” the AL said in a statement.

The rate of violence has been on the rise since the beginning of 2022 which promotes an explosion in accidents, the statement said, noting that depriving the Palestinians of their political rights jeopardizes their security and will harm all sides.

On Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in four separate incidents in the West Bank.