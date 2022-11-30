China, Lebanon sign visa-free agreement for official passport holders

BEIRUT – China and Lebanon on Tuesday signed an agreement to exempt travellers holding diplomatic, special, service passports and passports for public affairs from visa requirements, said the Chinese embassy in Lebanon.

The agreement was signed between Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian, the embassy said in a statement.

Bou Habib said Lebanon highly appreciates China’s important role in the international community and looks forward to maintaining friendly cooperation and close exchanges with China in various fields while pushing forward bilateral practical cooperation to achieve more results.

For his part, Qian introduced the main achievements and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October, saying China will continue to adhere to the country’s basic policy of opening up to the outside world, safeguarding world peace, and resolutely promoting joint development.

“China’s development and opening-up have provided new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations between China and Lebanon,” Qian said, affirming that China is ready to enhance practical cooperation with Lebanon within the Belt and Road Initiative framework.

He added that China is keen to raise the level of exchanges with Lebanon in various fields and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.