Exports of Israeli hi-tech services up again, figures show

JERUSALEM – The exports of Israeli hi-tech services rose in the third quarter by 13.5 percent year-on-year, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

The total export of Israeli hi-tech services reached 11.95 billion U.S. dollars in July-September, higher than the 10.53 billion dollars registered in those months last year.

In the first nine months of 2022, the total exports of Israel’s hi-tech services amounted to 35.12 billion dollars, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to 30.86 billion dollars in January-September last year.

Assaf Kothevo, chief economist at the Israel Innovation Authority, said the main reason for the rise is the increased activities of Israeli growth companies, especially in the computer programming sector.

Israel’s total exports of services amounted to 21.53 billion dollars in the third quarter and to 64.08 billion dollars in January-September, reflecting rises of 16.4 percent and 25.2 percent year-on-year, respectively.

“The increase is mainly due to the expansion of transportation services exports, affected by the surge in global freight prices, and the recovery in exports of tourism services,” the Israel Export Institute told Xinhua.