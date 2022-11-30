Oil prices end mixed as traders await OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices closed mixed on Tuesday as market participants awaited a key meeting by major producers.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery added 96 cents, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 78.2 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery lost 16 cents, or 0.19 percent, to settle at 83.03 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Dec. 4. In October, the oil alliance agreed to reduce its output target by 2 million barrels per day from November to shore up prices.

Traders were also anticipating data on U.S. fuel stockpiles as the Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday.

Oil prices have been under pressure recently amid worries over ebbing demand as the global economy slows.

Analysts at UBS said “downward pressure on oil from a weaker global economy should be offset by lower global supplies.”

“We maintain a preference for both energy equities and crude oil itself, both of which should benefit from tightening crude supply dynamics in early 2023,” they said in a note on Tuesday, adding “the European ban on importing Russian oil, the end of strategic sales of oil inventories in OECD countries, and gas-to-oil switching should be price-supportive factors.”