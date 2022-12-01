France’s GDP growth slows to 0.2 pct in Q3: INSEE

France’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter (Q3) slowed down to 0.2 percent in volume terms following a 0.5 percent rebound in Q2, the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Wednesday.

Gross fixed capital formation was up by 1.7 percent in Q3, contributing dynamically to GDP growth, especially through business investment in automobiles and computer services.

“Overall, final domestic demand excluding inventories contributed to GDP growth by +0.4 points (after +0.3 points in Q2),” the institute added.

Although foreign trade accelerated in Q3, with imports up by 3.5 percent and exports up by 2 percent, the contribution of foreign trade to GDP growth was consequently negative for the second consecutive quarter, at -0.5 points after -0.2 points in Q2, INSEE said.

In Q3, France’s household gross disposable income in current euros rose by 2.6 percent due to the effect of the anticipated revaluation of basic retirement pensions and family benefits in July, and the payment of exceptional back-to-school aid to modest households.