Jerusalem Riots of 1947

On this day in 1947, the ‘Jerusalem Riots’ occurred following the vote in the UN General Assembly in favour of the 1947 UN Partition Plan on 29 November 1947.

The Arab Higher Committee declared a three-day strike and public protest to begin on 2 December 1947, in protest at the vote. Arabs marching to Zion Square on December 2 were stopped by the British, and the Arabs instead turned towards the commercial center of the City at Mamilla and Jaffa Road, burning many buildings and shops. Violence continued for two more days, with a number of Jewish neighborhoods being attacked.

The New York Times, December 3, 1947, has a three column headline on the front page: “JERUSALEM TORN BY RIOTING; ARABS USE KNIVES, SET FIRES; JEWS REPLY, HAGANAH IN OPEN” with subheads that include: “14 Are Slain In Day” “8 Jews Reported Killed in Palestine Clashes–Mob Loots Shops” etc