Two killed in training plane crash in Turkey

ANKARA – At least two people were killed when a single-engine training plane crashed in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa on Thursday, Ihlas News Agency reported.

The plane crashed near a combined natural gas cycle power plant in the Osmangazi district of the city that carries the same name of the province, after taking off from Yunuseli Airport in the province’s Yenisehir city at 3:40 p.m. local time (1240 GMT), according to the Ihlas report.

The pilot and another person on board were killed, the report said, adding many firefighters, police, and medical workers were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.