Ford U.S. sales down in November

Ford Motor Co. announced on its website Friday that it sold 146,364 new vehicles in the United States in November, down 7.8 percent year on year.

To be specific, the Dearborn-based automaker sold 81,210 trucks in November, down 1.2 percent year on year; 61,889 SUVs, down 15 percent; and 6,255 electric vehicles, up 102.6 percent, which made Ford the second manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla in the United States.

Ford sold 53,752 electric vehicles in the United States in the first 11 months of this year.

Year to date, Ford’s sales went down 2.7 percent.

As for other automakers, American Honda sales in the United States were down 6.1 percent in November. Hyundai Motor America U.S. November sales rose 43 percent year on year, according to The Detroit News.