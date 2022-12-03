Palestinians condemn killing of young man by Israeli border police in West Bank

RAMALLAH – Palestinians late on Friday condemned the killing of a Palestinian young man by an Israeli border police officer in the town of Huwara, south of the northern West Bank following a scuffle between them.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that the police officer opened fire immediately from a zero distance at the young man following the scuffle, which was also confirmed by video footage published by Palestinian local media outlets and on social media.

On Friday, Palestinian health ministry said that it was informed by the Palestinian liaison (security coordination with Israel) office of the killing of the Palestinian young man in central Huwara.

The Palestinian presidency said in a press statement that what happened in Huwara “is a clear crime that was documented by the street cameras,” and “it is a clear execution and a cold-blood killing of a defenseless young man.”

Calling for ensuring international protection for the Palestinian people, the statement said, “what happened was an awful crime that is part of the series of crimes which are committed by the Israelis against the Palestinians every day.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a group of young men approached an Israeli soldier during an Israeli security force activity in Huwara, and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed a soldier before he was shot and paralyzed, and that the soldier was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries were described as minor.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said the scene of “the criminal execution” in Hawara reflected the organized terrorism practiced by the occupation soldiers.

“We warn of the serious consequences of these horrific crimes, and we call for immediate international intervention to stop the aggression against our people, and we extend our deepest condolences and sincere condolences to the martyr’s family,” he said.

In Gaza, Tariq Ezz El-Din, spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, also condemned the killing.

Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza, said, “the Israeli occupation forces’ execution of a Palestinian civilian is a heinous crime that would make the Palestinian people more determined to resist the occupation.”

Following the incident, clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers, who fired teargas and rubber-coated metal bullets to disperse them, eyewitnesses said.

Tensions in the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians have been mounting since March. The Israeli army has been carrying out daily incursions into towns and villages to arrest Palestinians accused of being behind attacks against Israel.

Official Palestinian figures showed that since January, more than 200 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli soldiers, including 50 in the Gaza Strip. More than 20 Israelis were killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians.