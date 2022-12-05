Palestine to attend meeting of Assembly of States Parties of ICC: official

Palestine is to attend a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC) scheduled for Monday in The Hague, a senior Palestinian official announced on Sunday.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the official Voice of Palestine radio station that he will deliver a speech at the assembly meeting and meet other officials in The Hague to discuss the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

He added that he will meet with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss violations committed by the Israeli army and settler groups.

Al-Maliki noted that the Palestinian delegation would ask Khan about the reasons that “prevent him, until this moment, from launching an official investigation into those crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

In November, the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a draft Palestinian resolution to request a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israeli malpractice. The draft resolution is expected to be voted on Dec. 15.