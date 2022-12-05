Volvo Cars sold 11,644 fully electric vehicles in November, 332.4 percent more than in the same month last year, the company confirmed.

“Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars,” it said.

Volvo’s line of Recharge models represented 42.2 percent of sales in November, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 19.7 percent of total sales.

Compared with November last year, the sale of Volvo’s fully electric vehicles in Europe, China and the United States increased by 370.5 percent, 22.4 percent and 161.2 percent, respectively.

In total, Volvo Cars sold 59,154 vehicles in November, up 12 percent compared with the same month last year. Sales increased by 15.8 percent in Europe and 20.4 percent in the U.S., but declined by 6.2 percent in China.

The company’s top selling model in November was the XC40, followed by the XC60 and the XC90.

Acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010, as of 2021 Volvo employed approximately 41,000 full-time staff.