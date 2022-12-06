2017: Trump administration officially announces the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

On December 6, 2017, then-U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and ordered the planning of the relocation of Israel’s U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the decision and praised the announcement. On December 8, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clarified that Trump’s statement “did not indicate any final status for Jerusalem” and “was very clear that the final status, including the borders, would be left to the two parties to negotiate and decide”