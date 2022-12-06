2022 European Year of Youth: ‘Claim the future’ conference to officially close the year

Tomorrow, the closing conference of the European Year of Youth, ‘Claim the Future’, is taking place in the European Parliament in Brussels. The event, promoted by Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, takes stock of the Year’s achievements and to reflect on its legacy. It is also the occasion to discuss how youth policy will remain high on the policy agenda. Around 700 stakeholders, including a great number of young people, will come together to look back at highlights and define the way forward in engaging, connecting and empowering young people across Europe.

Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, who will attend the event, said: “The European Year of Youth has brought new ideas, new bonds, new expectations. I believe they are here to stay. This year’s legacy will mark a new era of youth engagement in shaping the future.”

Leading to a wide outreach, more than 8500 activities have been by now organised across Member States during the European Year of Youth. Several innovative youth participation formats were launched, such as Voices platform, which gave young people the opportunity to express their opinions and visions about EU policies and the future. Among other initiatives, the Youth policy dialogues made it possible for young people to meet with Commissioners. Many of the European Year of Youth activities will continue also in 2023.

The day-long conference is organised under the Czech Presidency of the Council, together with the Commission and the European Parliament.