African agro-food expo kicks off in Egypt

Egypt’s capital Cairo hosted on Monday an international exhibition for the agro-food industry in Africa with over 700 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

Held at Cairo’s International Exhibition Center, the seventh edition of Food Africa aims to provide an efficient network between international traders and vendors with their counterparts from Egypt, the Middle East, and the African region.

The three-day event is set to attract wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and other industry professionals to address the different needs of both buyers and importers, as well as to serve new markets in Egypt and Africa.

“We visit this expo every year to search for new business opportunities and met new suppliers to see the latest developments in the agro-food sector,” Moatassem al-Hodob, owner of a food distribution company from Jordan, told Xinhua.

He revealed that he has met several exhibitors and will sign several deals during the coming days.

For exhibitors, Mahmoud Abdel-Mohsen, a representative of al-Mona company for the production of halva and tahini from Saudi Arabia, said that he can find raw material providers at the expo while meeting potential buyers. ■