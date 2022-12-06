EU Cohesion Policy: €3.85 billion for a just transition toward climate neutral economy in five Polish regions

Today, the Commission has adopted five Polish Operational Programmes with Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs).

These TJTPs are worth more than €3.85 billion under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) to support a just climate transition in the coal regions of Silesia, Małopolska, Wielkopolska, Lower Silesia and Łódzkie.

The TJTPs identify the territories that will receive JTF support following a dialogue with the Commission and local partners in the framework of the negotiations of the 2021-2027 Partnership Agreements.

The Commission approved the Partnership Agreement with Poland in June 2022. The TJTPs also allow financing under InvestEU (a just transition scheme) and the Public Sector Loan Facility for Just Transition (combining Commission grants with European Investment bank loans).