Tunisia sees sharp rise in tourism revenues

TUNIS – Tunisia’s tourism revenues grew by 85 percent at the end of November compared to the same period last year, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

The total tourism revenues amounted to 1.218 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months this year, compared to 656.25 million dollars during the same period in 2021, the TAP said.

Tunisian tourism is an important sector of the economy, representing 14 percent of the gross domestic product and offering nearly 400,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The Tunisian tourism sector has experienced the worst crisis in the past decade, as it was hit by the political crisis, called the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, and the terrorist attacks at the Bardo Museum in the capital Tunis in March 2015 and at a beach resort in Sousse in June 2015. Since 2020, the crisis has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. ■