UN chief welcomes framework agreement in Sudan, calling for lasting settlement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of a framework agreement between Sudan’s military and civilian political forces on Monday.

According to a statement released by the UN chief’s office, Guterres expressed the hope that this would “pave the way for a civilian-led transition” in the country.

The top UN official called on all Sudanese stakeholders to “work without delay” on the next phase of the transition process to address outstanding issues with a view “to achieving a lasting, inclusive political settlement.”

The secretary-general said that the United Nations, through the Trilateral Mechanism comprising the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan, African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, “remains committed to supporting the process going forward.”

According to the secretary-general, the world body “will continue to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace, and sustainable development.”

Sudan’s military and civilian leaders on Monday signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority. ■